Demonstration for cervical smear scandal victims planned for Louth

A demonstration to show solidarity with those affected by the cervical check scandal will take place at Dundalk Market Square this Wednesday (May 30th).

The Dundalk event will coincide with demonstrations across the country and a main event at Dáil Éireann which has been organised by the Standing4Women group.

A spokesperson for the Standing4Women group said: “Standing4Women* is a nationwide movement of people passionate about issues affecting women.

"We have organised groups in almost every county in Ireland and aim to campaign for better healthcare, support services and access to opportunities for women, beginning with those impacted by Cervical Check."

One of the organisers of the Dundalk demonstration, Laura Prendergast said: "It's absolutely scandalous what has happened. There are events planned across the country and at the Dundalk event we hope to get everyone together to show their support for these women. We want answers and accountability."

"The plan is to meet at the square at 5pm on Wed 30th May, wearing Red to symbolise care, solidarity and strength and to show that we are standing in support of these women."

Ms. Prendergast added: "If you cant make it to any of the nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday, wear red anyway as a mark of solidarity & post with #standing4women on your social media."

The group, which is "actively non-political" say they have two "urgent policy requirements".

"1: Asking for relevant policy for the upcoming Bill on Mandatory Disclosure to be implemented in conjunction with an agreed timeline.



"2. Active and independent support for those affected by the scandal, including and not limited to, an immediate point of contact for those affected, and a multidisciplinary support team."



Group Founder Anne Corkery said: "In light of the cervical check scandal, I started this group to say that after decades of mistreatment of women in this country that we will not be lied to anymore, that we are strong and we are able to demand better. We want to stand together, to ask for improvements in healthcare and we will not give up until those requests are granted.

“In a very short space of time, this group has grown hugely and this reflects the feelings that are out there on this issue and the need for change that people feel so strongly about at present."

