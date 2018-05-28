Business
Fitzpatrick's announces it is closing its doors
Closure
Well-known Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant have announced via their Facebook page that they have had to close their doors.
The award-winning restaurant paid tribute to their loyal staff and stated that despite their best efforts they have been unable to resolve the matter.
The Jenkinstown-based restaurant also apologised to their "loyal customers over the years and thank you all very much (those) who have supported us over the past 25 years."
