Fitzpatrick's announces it is closing its doors

Well-known Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant have announced via their Facebook page that they have had to close their doors.

The award-winning restaurant paid tribute to their loyal staff and stated that despite their best efforts they have been unable to resolve the matter.

The Jenkinstown-based restaurant also apologised to their "loyal customers over the years and thank you all very much (those) who have supported us over the past 25 years."