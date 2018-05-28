Deaths in Dundalk - Monday May 28th, 2018

The death has occurred of Eileen Larkin (née Quilton) of St Malachy’s Villas, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her late husband Tom, parents Sarah Jane and Joseph (Broughten St), loving mother of David. Deeply regretted by her son, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Dealgan House Nursing Home from 3pm to 7pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Muriel Neary (née Martin) of Mayne Road, Castlebellingham

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and dear mother of Martin and Amanda. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Denise, Belinda, Jason and Páraic, great-grandchildren Scott and Emelia, brothers Micheal and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm-8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am, to St. Mary's Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Smyth of Main Street, Blackrock

Peacefully in the Lourdes Hospital. Patrick, beloved father of Paul and Helen (Harry) and the late Patrick, loving partner of Kay and dear grandfather of Conor, Emily and Conall, brother of Kitty, Ann, Josephine and Brian and the late Maureen, George and Noel. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, partner, grandchildren, son in law Gavin, daughter in law Anita, Kate the mother of his children, brother, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning from his home (The Brake) at 10.45am to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial in St Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Michael Ward of 'Tara' Castleblaney Road, Dundalk and Donegal

Peacefully, in St Oliver Plunkett Hospital, 27th May 2018. Michael, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of MaryE, Sadie and Elizabeth, son Eugene. Deeply regretted by his, daughters, son, grandchildren, sons-in-law Seamais, Austin and Colin, daughter-in-law Annmarie, sisters Susi and Shiela, brother-in-law Vincent, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 12 noon to 9pm on Monday. Departing for Donegal on Tuesday morning with prayers at 10am. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral home, Chapel Rd, Dungloe, Co. Donegal from 3pm on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only Donations to St Oliver’s Hospital, Dundalk.