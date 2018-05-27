Water supply disruption expected in parts of Louth this week

Irish Water have announced that due to water treatment works, the water supply to parts of mid Louth will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

In Irish Water's service alert they say that "water treatment plant works may cause supply disruptions to Togher, Annagassan, Dromin, Mullary, Castlebellingham, Dromena and surrounds in Co. Louth."

The works, Irish Water say, are scheduled to be carried out from 8 am on Tuesday 29 May until 5 pm on Wednesday 30 May.

Irish Water say that if you need to contact them about this service alert, to quote the unique reference number: LOU021930