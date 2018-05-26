Gardai launch murder investigation in Louth

Gardaí in Dunleer have launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem examination on the body of a man found dead this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at a field near the Louth town this morning at approximately 8.45am. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of the man - who was believed to be in his 20s - was found on land off the Ardee Road, Dunleer.

According to RTE the area were the man's body was found is used as a short-cut to an industrial estate nearby.

The body was found by someone out walking their dog.

A post-mortem examination was carried out this evening by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Mulligan at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and a preliminary report has been provided to investigating Gardaí.

Details of the report are not being published for operational reasons, investigating Gardaí are confirming that the man died in violent circumstances and a murder investigation has commenced.

An examination of the crime scene is ongoing and an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Hill, Dunleer between 4pm yesterday afternoon and 8.30am this morning to contact them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station 041-9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.