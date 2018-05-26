Deaths in Dundalk - Saturday May 26th, 2018

The death has occurred of Stephen McKenna of Barrack Mews, Barrack Street and formerly of Lower Point Road, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence Barrack Mews, Dundalk, Stephen beloved son of Eugene and Pauline and dear dad of Kelly and James, He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, daughter, son, brother Davy, sisters Charotte and Yvonne, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael Gerard (Gerry) Conlan of 52 Dowdallshill, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Gerry, (Grafton Shoes, Dundalk Shopping Centre), beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Jane and John. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Ray, daughter-in-law Heli, grandchildren Conall, Dearbhaile, Finn and Seán, sister Dympna (Rice), brothers-in-law Brian (Lever) and Johnny (Kiernan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Pat and Finn and sisters Bernie, Imelda and Eileen.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday, via The Laurels, to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral will proceed on foot afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace