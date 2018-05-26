UPDATE: Gardai looking at 'all circumstances' after Louth body find

Gardaí in Dunleer are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man (early 20s) on land off the Ardee Road, Dunleer, Co. Louth this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this morning at approximately 8.45am. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The State Pathologist Office has been notified and the scene is currently preserved.

The body of the man will be removed later to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today.