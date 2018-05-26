Gardai

BREAKING: Gardai launch investigation after body found in Louth

According to reports, Gardai in Louth have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's (20s) body in Dunleer today.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene close to Dunleer town centre. It is believed the body was found in a field close to the town centre. 

It has been labelled a "suspicious death"