Gardai
BREAKING: Gardai launch investigation after body found in Louth
BREAKING
BREAKING: Gardai launch investigation after body found in Louth
According to reports, Gardai in Louth have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's (20s) body in Dunleer today.
Gardaí have sealed off the scene close to Dunleer town centre. It is believed the body was found in a field close to the town centre.
It has been labelled a "suspicious death"
BREAKING: #garda probe launched after man’s body found in Dunleer, Co Louth.— Michael O'Toole (@mickthehack) May 26, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on