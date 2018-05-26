LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG: 8th Referendum Count in Dundalk
From the Count Centre
Outside the Redeemer Family Resource Centre in Dundalk
11.21am
UPDATED TALLY - 90 of 179 boxes tallied - YES 65.92% NO 34.08%
Total vote tallied thus far - 32591
10.55am
UPDATED TALLY - 76 of 179 boxes tallied - YES 65.97% NO 34.03%
Total vote tallied: 27049
10.52am
Speaking to one Repeal the 8th campaigner here in Dundalk - "this is the best day of my life"
10.41am
UPDATED TALLY - 61 boxes out of 179 tallied - YES 65.49% NO 34.51%
Vote tallied - 21382
10.29am
This guy never stops....
Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan capturing the day's events pic.twitter.com/5xH3Breh0C— Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018
10.21am
40/179 boxes have been unofficially tallied in Louth. Yes 65.7% - No 34.3% #8theref #louth— Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018
10.10am
After 25 boxes have been unofficially tallied - YES 66.92% NO 33.08%
TOTAL VOTE: 8769
10.07am
25/179 boxes have been tallied in Louth. Yes 67% - No 33%. #8theref #louth @labour— Ged Nash (@geraldnash) May 26, 2018
9.58am
That first unofficial tally was of 13 boxes out of 179 and the total vote of those 13 boxes was 4519
9.55am
Early unofficial tally of 13 boxes Yes - 66.76% and No 33.24% - Good mix of north and south of county and urban/rural.
9.50am
An early unofficial tally of a box at the count in Dundalk shows 189 for 'Yes' and 98 for 'No' - roughly falling into line with the exit polls
9.46am
Still no unofficial tallies here in Dundalk - but lots of hard work ongoing
Hard at it here in #Dundalk #8thRef pic.twitter.com/GZBVWYgVq5— Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018
9.42am
Fianna Fail TD Declan Breathnach says the postal vote is "looking closer than people think"
9.37am
Deep in conversation....
@geraldnash keeping a close eye on proceedings here in #Dundalk #8thRef pic.twitter.com/DM2BiJzOhI— Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018
9.35am
9.31am
Louth TD Declan Breathnach working with the tallies
Louth TD Declan Breathnach at the tallies #8thRef pic.twitter.com/ga2zUh9nk1— Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018
9.17am
We'll be bringing you the latest tallies as they come in shortly....
9.13am
We're up and running on today's LIVE BLOG - the counting has begun here in Dundalk.
And we’re off...#louth #ref8th pic.twitter.com/soX83H6sLC— Ged Nash (@geraldnash) May 26, 2018
