LIVE BLOG: 8th Referendum Count in Dundalk

11.21am

UPDATED TALLY - 90 of 179 boxes tallied - YES 65.92% NO 34.08%

Total vote tallied thus far - 32591

10.55am

UPDATED TALLY - 76 of 179 boxes tallied - YES 65.97% NO 34.03%

Total vote tallied: 27049

10.52am

Speaking to one Repeal the 8th campaigner here in Dundalk - "this is the best day of my life"

10.41am

UPDATED TALLY - 61 boxes out of 179 tallied - YES 65.49% NO 34.51%

Vote tallied - 21382

10.29am

This guy never stops....

Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan capturing the day's events pic.twitter.com/5xH3Breh0C — Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018

10.21am

40/179 boxes have been unofficially tallied in Louth. Yes 65.7% - No 34.3% #8theref #louth May 26, 2018

10.10am

After 25 boxes have been unofficially tallied - YES 66.92% NO 33.08%

TOTAL VOTE: 8769

10.07am

9.58am

That first unofficial tally was of 13 boxes out of 179 and the total vote of those 13 boxes was 4519

9.55am

Early unofficial tally of 13 boxes Yes - 66.76% and No 33.24% - Good mix of north and south of county and urban/rural.

9.50am

An early unofficial tally of a box at the count in Dundalk shows 189 for 'Yes' and 98 for 'No' - roughly falling into line with the exit polls

9.46am

Still no unofficial tallies here in Dundalk - but lots of hard work ongoing

9.42am

Fianna Fail TD Declan Breathnach says the postal vote is "looking closer than people think"

9.37am

Deep in conversation....

9.35am

9.31am

Louth TD Declan Breathnach working with the tallies

Louth TD Declan Breathnach at the tallies #8thRef pic.twitter.com/ga2zUh9nk1 — Dundalk Democrat (@DundalkDemocrat) May 26, 2018

9.17am

We'll be bringing you the latest tallies as they come in shortly....

9.13am

We're up and running on today's LIVE BLOG - the counting has begun here in Dundalk.

