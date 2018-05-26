Dundalk town centre set to be 'blooming' gorgeous this summer

Dundalk Town Centre will bloom this summer more than ever thanks to a new Shop Front Floral Scheme introduced by Dundalk Business Improvement District Scheme (BIDS).

In a greenhouse in Collon, seedlings have been growing into blossoming flowers for vibrant hanging baskets that will soon be seen throughout the town’s main thoroughfare.



It’s a greenhouse that Martin McElligott and his team in Dundalk BIDS – Fiona and Sinead - have been keeping a close eye on as this year as they introduce a trial Floral Scheme for town centre businesses with an overwhelmingly response.



Martin explains: ‘It’s a very simple idea that has had an amazing response. We have ordered these plants, which have been grown for us in a designated area in the greenhouse. It’s quite interesting because we know where the plants are being grown and we have been keeping an eye on their progress!

'As these plants matured they have been transferred into Hanging Baskets and will shortly be delivered to businesses who have paid into this initial scheme. As the scheme continues next year we will recycle this year’s baskets and add more floral displays, creating a bigger floral scheme for 2019’.



Dundalk BIDS works closely with Dundalk Tidy Towns, taking part in a number of Town Centre clean ups and planting projects so this new floral scheme ties in greatly with these existing projects.



When Dundalk BIDS came up with the initial idea they had no idea of just how much interest there would be in the Scheme.



Martin said “Our goal is to help businesses introduce flowers to their shopfronts, and the more businesses that get involved, the more impact it will have on the visual landscape of the retail area, demonstrating a collective approach in the Town Centre and creating a spectacle of flowering retail magic.

'There has been very positive response to the scheme and the hanging baskets have been quickly snapped up by retailers. Unfortunately some retailers were unable to be included this year, but our plan is to double the number of baskets next year and make Dundalk bloom bigger and brighter with each year’. We are calling it “BLOOM TOWN”



Everything going to plan, Dundalk Shoppers can look forward to seeing the new hanging baskets in place around the town centre from in the run up to the June Bank Holiday weekend.