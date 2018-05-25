Dundalk is getting its very own foodie festival

Dundalk is set to get it's very own foodie festival. The Cattleboat Food Festival, which is hosted by The Great Northern Larder, will be held at The Spirit Store on Saturday, June 30th from 12 to 5pm.

Event organsiers said: "Dundalk's pop-up festival of food takes place in The Spirit Store on June 30th, serving up local food and drinks, great Irish cheese, and the best sauces and chutneys on the planet.

"There will be plenty to eat, so come hungry! We will also have live music, cookery demonstrations, eating competitions, giveaways, and lots more.

"You will have the opportunity to talk to local producers and retailers about the best of Louth food and drink."

Tickets for the event cost €15 in advance and can be bought here: www.spiritstore.ie/tickets.php