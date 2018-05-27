Local entrepreneurs feature in Sean Gallagher’s new book

Two successful local entrepreneurs feature in the new book by well-known businessman and television personality Sean Gallagher (pictured).

Horseware and Ardee Coach Trim are two of the forty-six leading Irish businesses featured in Gallagher’s new book Secrets to Success: Inspiring Stories from Leading Entrepreneurs.

Local entrepreneurs Frank Lennon from Ardee Coach Trim and Tom McGuiness from Horseware were received on stage at The Round Room in The Mansion House by Sean Gallagher and Heather Humphreys T.D., Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation recently as part of the book’s launch. In the book, Frank Lennon and his wife Anne demonstrate the characteristics true of most successful entrepreneurs - a positive and optimistic outlook for the future and a steely determination to cope with whatever life throws at them.

Tom McGuiness’ mantra of constantly striving to add real value to both his customers and staff has seen Horseware, an equine clothing business, develop into a global success story.

In his talk, delivered to 500 business and community leaders at the launch, Sean Gallagher spoke passionately about the need to celebrate and support Irish entrepreneurs.

“While I am a supporter of the IDA and foreign direct investment, it frustrates me when I travel around the country speaking in schools, to discover that our young peoples’ business heroes are international icons such as Richard Branson and Bill Gates.

“What about all the local business owners in their community? or the great Irish entrepreneurs who are building global companies? There is little awareness or recognition of these “unsung” heroes at home. Yet, it is these very business owners who are creating jobs for Irish people in areas multi-nationals never can.”