Man had to be subdued with a Taser after Greenore burglary

A Dublin man who was a passenger in a car that had been stolen following a burglary in the Cooley area, had to be subdued after it crashed, by the use of a Taser, Dundalk Circuit Court heard last week.

Michael Tuite (21) of St. Catherine’s Gate, Parnell Road, Dublin 12 has been jailed for a total of two years, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary at Mullabane, Greenore on November 7th 2016 and further counts including obstruction of a garda and possession of a screwdriver.

The court was told last Tuesday that the occupant of a house in the Willville area had been playing a computer game, when she heard a noise at the front door and when she went to investigate, discovered the bottom of the door had been kicked in.

She then grabbed her keys from the lock and ran to a neighbour’s home.

A mobile phone and a gold heart-shaped USB stick, were stolen from the property.

The court heard a silver Corolla was taken from a separate address, after the keys were stolen, when entry was gained through a kitchen window. The driver – who was previously sentenced by the court, had failed to stop for members of the Regional Support Unit but he and Michael Tuite were apprehended following a collision.

They resisted arrest by attempting to assault gardai and the accused was detained after he was tasered by members of the R.S.U. The USB stick was recovered from the Corolla, but the defendant denied seeing it before.

The accused had 34 previous convictions including burglary, handling stolen property and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle, but the Defence said all but two of those were from the Children’s Court when her client was 16 and the only two as an adult were for refusing to give his name and being a pedestrian on a motorway.

She added that he had a turbulent upbringing, with both parents active substance abusers.

The court heard he has engaged with educational courses and addiction treatment programmes while in custody.

Judge Michael O’Shea imposed sentences totalling two years.