Fatal Ardee N2 crash case sent to Circuit Court

A 22 year old man charged in connection with a collision on the N2 in County Louth in which two elderly women died, has been sent forward for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Fintan Martin of Rathdaniel, Collon is accused of careless driving causing the deaths of other persons at Hunterstown, Ardee on January 16th last year.

At Ardee District Court last Monday he was returned for trial to the current sitting of the Circuit Court on June 12th on his own bail of €100.

First cousins 78 year old Josie Duff of Kells Road, Ardee and 70 year old Kathy McDonald of Drogheda Road, Ardee died following the collision, which happened shortly after they had got off a bus, following a hospital appointment in Dublin.