Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, May 25th, 2018

The death has occurred of John Henry (Harry) Connolly of Bettystown and Dundalk and Portmarnock, Dublin

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father John and mother Annie (nee Eastwood), brothers Dr. Peter and Dr. Noel. Much loved husband of Pauline (nee O’ Higgins) and dear father of Sharon and John Boyd and devoted brother to his only sister, Bernadine. Respected Grandad to Daniel, Dean, Dylan, Alex and Andrea, sadly missed by son-in-law Peter (Curtis), daughter-in-law Jill (Barrett), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Reposing at Watson’s Funeral Directors, Dyer St, Drogheda on Sunday evening 27th May from 4pm until removal to Church of the Sacred Heart, Laytown, arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday 28th May at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Hospice or the Irish Hospice Foundation.

May He Rest In Peace