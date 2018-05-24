Dundalk company named 'Startup of the year 2018' and scoop €10,000

Dundalk-based company, Nova Leah, founded by Anita Finnegan, took home the overall Grand Prix becoming Startup of the Year 2018 scooping a €10,000 cash prize at this year’s National Startup Awards, powered by Bank of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

The company was also named gold winner in the Emerge-Tech Startup category. Nova Leah has developed a cybersecurity risk analysis system which provides an automated solution for implementing and maintaining cybersecurity requirements across medical device products.

Dummond House Garlic won the bronze award in the Food and Drink Startup category. They are Ireland’s first and largest Award Winning commercial growers of Irish Garlic, Elephant Garlic, Scapes and Asparagus. The company has created the first ever loose clove garlic bag for retail in a range of varieties and flavours never before available on the Irish market.

The competition recognises innovative, successful and aspirational Irish startup companies who have launched their businesses in the last five years. This year, awards were presented to deserving winners across 13 categories including tech, retail, product and tourism with gold, silver and bronze winners being awarded in each category.

Gavin Kelly, CEO Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland, said “We are delighted to partner with the Startup Awards for the fifth year running. The awards provide a platform to promote young companies on a national stage. As the largest lender to the Irish economy we are committed to supporting new and emerging entrepreneurs as they grow and develop their business and we have been incredibly impressed by the high standard of entries that have come through this competition. On behalf of Bank of Ireland, I would like to congratulate all of our winners and runners up.”