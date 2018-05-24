Dundalk man sets sights on Guinness World Record

Dundalk man Declan Loy aka 'Irondad' is currently attempting a Guinness World Record to raise funds for a charity called Super You.

Super You focuses on empowering young people with tools in mental and emotional well-being. Ireland's teen suicide rate is now the fourth highest in the EU, Super You aims to combat this.

This week Declan takes on race 23 at Lough Cutra Triathlon Galway, Ireland, his following race will be number 24 at the Champion ship in Slovakia were he will equal the record!

There is a Charity night taking place in the Crown Plaza Dundalk, in Aid of Super You and to celebrate Declan's Guinness World Record Attempt on July 28th at 8pm. The cost is €100 per ticket.