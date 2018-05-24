Matthews.ie to start new weekly service to Tayto Park

In a huge boost to local families, Matthews.ie have announced a new weekly return service and all-in package to Tayto Park, starting on Saturday June 2.



The service, which runs every Saturday to the end of August, will service Dundalk, Ardee, Collon and Slane, and includes a large discount on entry and freedom of the park wristbands.



“The price of €40 per passenger represents a significant saving on transport and park admission, and we are hoping that the service will be extremely popular with families and couples,” said Matthews.ie General Manager Karen McDermott.



“Your wristband gives you the freedom of Tayto Park, with attractions such the Cu Chulainn Coaster, Air Race, Sky Walk, Power Surge, Wind Star and Viking Voyage all included free of charge.



“There are a wealth of attractions for families who can experience the 5D cinema, Pony Rail and the Honey Pot Bears, ride the Ferris Wheel and check out the new Nissan Driving School.”



Tayto Park’s Zoo features an exceptional and diverse animal collection which features many conservation dependent species.



The zoo is home to a large variety of animals from the largest of the big cats, the Amur tiger, to the elusive and stunning Ocelot as well as a growing primate collection.



They have a selection of beautiful and colourful birds, including a World of Raptors display featuring birds of prey from around the globe.



Throughout the summer families can get even closer to Tayto Park's Farmyard Friends as they open up their petting area to visitors.



“We would remind all intending passengers that booking is essential for this route, and you can book via our website or by ringing our office on 042 937 8188,” said Karen.



The service starts on Saturday June 2 leaving Marshes Shopping Centre at 8.30, calling at three stops in Ardee town, Donegans Bar in Collon, the bus stop in Slane and arrives in Tayto Park at 10am.



The return coach leaves Tayto Park at 5pm.



The all-in package price is the same for all ages, and free travel passes or Taxsaver tickets are not valid on this service.



For more details see Matthews.ie or call 042 937 8188.