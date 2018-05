Gardai in Carrickmacross detect car travelling at ridiculous speed on N2

Gardai near Carrickmacross stopped a car driving at a speed of 179km in a 100km speed zone on the N2 near Carrickmacross recently.

According to a Garda tweet, a court appearance is to follow.

They also reported a number of detections by Monaghan Gardai over last weekend.

The message from Gardai is simple:

"Please Slowdown - Even in advance of #SlowdownDay Speed kills!"