Two local businesswomen in running for Louth Businesswoman of the Year Awards

Two local businesswomen are in the running for the Network Ireland Louth Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Joanne Lavelle from Michael Lavelle Auctioneers and Finola Fegan from Finca Skin Organics' have both been nominated in the finals.

The regional winners for Louth will be announced in at a gala evening in the Westcourt Hotel, Drogheda on today (Tuesday, 29th May) at 7pm.

This is a major event in the Network Louth calendar and promises to be a memorable occasion. Tickets for the event are available on www.networkireland.ie and are available to members and non-members, male and female.

The keynote speaker on the evening is Anne Reilly of Founder & CEO of Paycheck Plus, the multi-award-winning Irish and UK payroll outsource service. Anne is a previous winner of the Louth Meath Network and in 2012 was runner-up at the Network Ireland Business Woman of the Year Awards.

The winners in each category will then go forward to the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards in Galway in September.