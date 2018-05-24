Carlingford beach clean set for start of June

Carlingford Tidy Towns has organised a beach clean for Tuesday, June 5th.

Interested parties are asked to meet at the tennis courts beside tourist office opposite main promenade at 7.30pm.

The community beach clean, which will last for one hour, has been organised as part of the Coca cola Clean Coasts week.

The Love your Lough Beach Clean Facebook event can be seen here: www.facebook.com/events/598417117179677/

Coca-Cola Clean Coasts weeks runs from the 1st to 10th June 2018.

You can register your clean up and receive free beach clean kit at http://ow.ly/ZxDK30k35sH or ring 01 400 2202.