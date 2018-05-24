Ardee fatal crash case adjourned

A man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of three Donegal women in a collision on the N2 outside Ardee last summer, had his case further adjourned last week.

32-year-old Jason Rowntree with an address at Plantation House, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan is being prosecuted following a collision, at Aclint on the N2, on July 21st last year.

At Ardee District Court Judge John Coughlan put back the case to the ninth of July for service of a book of evidence.