Louth man threatened to kill pregnant ex-girlfriend and her partner in front of 8-year-old child

A 34-year-old man who threatened to kill his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her new partner in front of the woman’s eight year old son, was given suspended sentences totalling three years at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

Pearse Kelly of Rathbrist, Tallanstown was also before the court for dangerous driving and causing criminal damage to a windscreen, arising out of the same incident at Cappocksgreen, Ardee on May 19th 2016.

The court heard last Thursday that the victims had arrived at a roundabout on the N2, when the defendant came towards them in his Toyota Landcruiser.

He made a gesture of slitting a throat and followed them as they drove towards the Carrickmacross roundabout, flashing his headlights.

He overtook them dangerously and oncoming traffic had to swerve off the road.

The woman’s eight year old was described as being hysterical in the back of the car.

The court heard the accused tried to open the driver’s door, pointed at his ex’s new partner and said "I’m going to kill you".

He punched the window twice and made the same threat to the woman, before he punched the windscreen cracking it.

The court was told Pearse Kelly - who had two previous convictions for no insurance and speeding, wasn’t dealing well with the relationship ending.

The court heard the woman was treated for anxiety and stress and her partner and son have attended counselling. She said she couldn’t walk her baby while on maternity leave and her son can’t play outside and feels he’s being punished.

The court was also told the woman plans to sell up and move away saying “this was supposed to be our forever home - that has been taken away from us”.

The Defence barrister said his client has been attending a psychotherapist.

As part of the good behaviour bond he entered for the suspended sentences, Pearse Kelly was required to give an undertaking to stay away from and not attempt to make contact with the victims. He was also banned from driving for two years.