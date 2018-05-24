Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday May 24th, 2018

The death has occurred of John Dixon of 75 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the Doctors and Nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Cassie beloved husband of Kitty and cherished father of Susan, Steven, Lisa and Laura. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandsons, brothers, sisters, niece’s, nephew’s, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Thursday between 12 noon and 9pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 12.30pm walking to Saint. Nicholas Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm thereafter to Saint. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. House private for family members only on Friday morning.

May He Rest In Peace