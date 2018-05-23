Louth business to feature on hit TV show Daniel and Majella's B&B Roadtrip

The Glyde Inn, in Annagassan, is set to feature on the hit RTE show Daniel & Majella's B&B Roadtrip.

A spokesperson for the Glyde Inn said: "We are delighted that The Glyde Inn Annagassan will feature on Daniel & Majella's BnB Roadtrip on May 29th (Tuesday Week). It was a fantastic experience with plenty of fun, dancing, singing and seafood."

The Glyde Inn staff with Daniel and Majella

The hilarious show returned to TV earlier this month for a third series.

Will the Louth establishment get the seal of approval from our wee Daniel and his wife Majella? You'll have to tune in to the show which airs on RTE 1 next Tuesday May 29th at 8:30pm to find out.

And The Glyde Inn will be getting in on the craic on the night of the shows TV debut. They said:"To celebrate we will be showing the programme on the big screen that night with finger food served. All welcome!!"