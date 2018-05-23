LOUTH WEATHER: 'Please use sun protection if you are out and about'

According to local weather guru Louth Wather, today is going to be an absolute belter of a day!

"A beautiful day ahead for most areas with unbroken sunshine all day. However some places will start cloudy and foggy but this should burn away later in the morning. Temperatures up to 18°C inland, but a few degrees cooler on the coast due to a light to moderate easterly wind.

"Please use sun protection if you are out and about, as burn times will be less than 30 minutes."