‘Dundalk people are the craic; you won’t find a more curious bunch’

Aoibhéann McCann is a Dublin-based actress who is originally from Cooley. She currently stars as Sara Jane Moore in Assassins at The Gate Theatre

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

I love how Dundalk has a consistent music and arts scene. It feels like it is always producing artists who challenge themselves and each other. I also love how pretty Dundalk is. Out of the many towns of its size throughout the country, Dundalk has some really gorgeous features and shop fronts. Also the people are the craic; you won't find a more curious, friendly bunch.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

I grew up in Glenmore, right up in the hills of the Cooley Peninsula and, as someone who resides in Dublin, I crave the fresh air and views from the mountain. My perfect day is a walk in the sunny weather from Glenmore over to Carlingford, lunch in the Wildwood Café (it has the BEST view of Carlingford Lough over to Warrenpoint and an incredible menu), a coffee in the village and some catching up with family. Dinner at home, courtesy of my brilliant mother and then, that evening, get a crowd together and head into town (Dundalk), starting with a few drinks in the Vinegar Man.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

I would give locals incentive to use reusable coffee cups and ban take away cups. I would also highlight the need to cut down on plastics and disposable packaging. It is now believed that there are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean - we are slowly killing our planet, making it quite an unwell place for the generations after us and so what better place to start making the change than at ‘home’?

What annoys you about the town?

Tough question. I guess I'm annoyed at the lack of real acknowledgement and of genuine local policies on recycling and reusing. I know these exist but it is annoying that there isn't a bigger, bolder emphasis on the issue. People of Dundalk and the surrounding area care about their town, their families and the future, we need to help these communities to look after their inheritance.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

I plan to take a holiday to Italy in June, after my current job (Assassins at The Gate). Myself and my friend Ragga are going to take a week or so and get to know Puglia before both of us head back into a mad few months of work. I will be starting a few new projects over the course of the year and they will keep me busy until March 2019. That week in Italy will be very much in order! They'll have to roll me onto the plane after my seven days of pizza and pasta and so be it.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Dundalk people are friendly and fearless. They are curious and also proud of their own. I went to school at St. Vincent's School and when I started I was a wee culchie, quite intimidated by the more confident town natives. Thankfully I eventually got over myself and I learned that Dundalk people are the most quick-witted, loyal creatures going.

Where's the best place to go for a walk in the local area?

I am obviously biased but I would have to say the Cooley Peninsula. It has the Táin Trail and, alongside the history of The Brown Bull of Cooley, you can experience the breath-taking views of the Mournes, Carlingford Bay, Dundalk Bay and, if you are lucky, the islands off Dublin on a clear day. Hard to beat!

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

I vividly remember being in the back of the car with my brothers. I must have been about five years old. My parents were driving through the town, we were doing some Christmas shopping. It is genuinely a hugely fond memory of mine - the Christmas lights on Clanbrassil St; they were twinkling above us and I remember feeling so festive and in love with the town, anticipating Santa and all that came with it.

