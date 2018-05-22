Smile exchange looking for Louth business to take 56 office desks

The Smile Resource Exchange, a new environmental exchange initiative which connects businesses throughout Ireland so that they can reuse each other’s surplus materials, offcuts and waste, is looking for a business in Louth or further afield to take on 56 office desks.

In a post on their website Smile said: "Do you have a large office space that needs to be fitted out? An organisation in Dublin has approx. 56 office desks complete with screens, dividers, chairs and under desk pedestal storage.

"The office desks are 79cm x 180cm x 122cm. This furniture is ideal for an organisation that is kitting out a large office space and ideally it would all go to the one organisation."

For further information and to make an enquiry contact Michelle and Katherine at 026 20520 or at info@smileexchange.ie.

Members of the SMILE program can also avail of free expert environmental assistance to help them engage in more eco-friendly practices. See www.smileexchange.ie

