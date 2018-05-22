Dundalk Grammar School's Chloe and Evan top the business charts

Dundalk Grammar School 5th Year Business students, Chloe Worden and Evan McDonald, topped the Investment Charts following the Share Investment Competition which ran from January.

Business students were asked to invest a nominal €100 in shares of companies on the Irish Stock Exchange. Every couple of weeks, the students could reinvest the current valuation of their investment, either in their existing investments, or change their investments. The aim was to have their investment valuations appreciate as much as possible.

As it turned out, this proved more difficult than expected, as many shares fell in value, so ensuring that valuations did not fall became almost as important as trying to appreciate. As it turned out, only 5 students managed to see their valuations appreciate, the remaining students all losing money. Thankfully it wasn’t real!

Evan made a real push in the final week of investing, to clinch the second highest investment valuation. His investment appreciated over the course of the competition by 14%. Pretty decent, considering the trail of losses by three quarters of the class.

So to the overall winner, and top investor for 2018. Chloe, with an eye for business, and the smart investment, came out on top, to let everyone know who was boss. Her investment valuation appreciated by 16% over the course of the competition, a pretty smart outcome considering the trail of falling stocks over the same period.