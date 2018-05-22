Three areas across Dundalk to be affected by water outages this week

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to the Meadow Grove Estate, Dundalk and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on 22 May.

A second disruption to water services will take place at St. Malachy's Villas and surrounding areas.

Irish Water will be carrying out repairs to a burst water main in this area which they say may cause "disruptions and discolouration".

Services are expected to be restored for 5pm today.

Meanwhile, mains flushing works may cause supply disruptions to Newry Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas in Co. Louth from 8am this morning.

The works are expected to be finished by 5pm on Thursday 24th May.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of all the works.