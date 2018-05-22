Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday May 22nd, 2018

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) Gribben (née O'Hare) of 99 Castletown Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at home in the loving arms of her family. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy (James) and cherished mother of Yvonne and Paula. Kitty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, grandsons Joshua and Nathan, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon Tuesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am walking via Mc Swiney Street to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Thereafter to Saint Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. House private Thursday morning.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) McAdam (née Martin) of St Brigid’s, Dublin Rd, Dundalk

Peacefully at her home. Peggy beloved wife of the late Robert and dear mother of Rosemary (Mamie) Warren, Pat, Jim, Margaret and late Robbie. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren Eamonn, Niamh, Caoimhe, Jean, Susan, Cara, Siobhan, Orla, Evan, Ruth, Robert, Sarah, Michelle and Fionnuala, 13 great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Maria, Joan and Carolyn, son-in-law, Colm, sister-in-law Ena, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Edward Reynolds of Brooklawn Avenue, Blackrock, Dublin, Cavan and Castlebellingham

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving children Karina, Sean, Patrick and Kieran, his daughters-in-law Sarah and Brona,his sister Mary and brother-in-law Jim, his ex-wife Joan, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and all his friends.

His remains will arrive at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, at 4:45pm, Tuesday, for evening prayers, at 5pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Wednesday, at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.