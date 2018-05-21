TV bosses search for Louth's fittest families to take part in reality show

Ireland's Fittest Family is back - and they're on the lookout for families from County Louth to take part.

Now in its sixth series, this year we’ll see the competition get more competitive than ever before.

Ireland's Fittest Family is a competition reality show where families from all over the country compete against each other for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' all the while being mentored by a panel of respected coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O'Callaghan.

A producer for the TV show said: "We have only ever seen one Louth family take part in Ireland's Fittest Family and that was the Broadhursts who reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 season of the show. We want to see if there are any more Dundalk families out there who would be up for the competition and maybe go further than the Broadhursts did and take the title home."

He added:"We are searching the country to find the fittest, fastest, strongest families to enter Ireland's most extreme fitness competition. Does your family have what it takes to win the €15,000 cash prize and be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2018? If so, apply now!"

The minimum age is 14 years old on July 2018. Each family will be comprised of four immediate members.

The new series will be shot from July to September 2018.

Click here for application form: https://www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

For more information go to: https://www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on (01) 531 3865