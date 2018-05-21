Ardee's Lisa is first lady past the post at Irish Kidney Association 5K run in Dublin

Ardee woman Lisa Burke was the first woman to cross the line at the Irish Kidney Association’s ‘Run for a Life’ family fun run which took place at Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at the weekend.

Ahead of their nuptials in Lisbon later this year, Lisa Burke from Ardee and her fiance Ciaran Long from Drumcondra took to the streets of the capital to support the Irish Kidney Association.

Lisa was the first lady to cross the 5km distance race and Ciaran came in second place in the 10km men’s event.