Local Cllr praises actions of Dundalk fire crews after crash

Local Councillor Antóin Watters has commended fire crews from Dundalk who tended an accident on the main A1 dual carriageway just north of Dundalk.

They were called to assist the Newry Fire Services following a crash on Sunday night around 10.20pm.

Cllr Watters said: “Fire crews from both sides of the border worked well together and I believe the taxi driver was removed to hospital and I hope he makes a speedy recovery. This goes to prove the nonsense of the border. I have asked the Council to ensure that emergency services can work both sides of the border and that this practice continues after Brexit.”

A meeting with the Cross Border Fire and Ambulances Services are due to meet with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), made up of councillors from both sides of the border and this is one of the issues that will be discussed.

Cllr Watters who represents Dundalk/Carlingford said: “let’s face it, people from the remote part of North Louth, like Omeath and Edentubber would get an ambulance much quicker from Newry than they would from Drogheda.

“People in these areas need to be able to rely on these vital cross border services. There is so much uncertainty around Brexit but this is one issue that we need confirmation and clarity on. Brexit must not be allowed to cost people’s lives. I will be attending the MOU meeting in June and will be addressing this in the strongest possible terms.”