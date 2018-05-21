Emergency
Dundalk fire crew assist in taxi crash in South Armagh
Accident
Dundalk fire crew assist in taxi crash in South Armagh
Dundalk Fire crews came to the assistance of their northern counterparts last night.
In a report from LMFM, a taxi is believed to have collided with the central reservation barrier on the A1 in south Armagh, near Cloghogue roundabout.
The crews from Dundalk joined crews from Newry to assist them.
The taxi driver was subsequently taken to hospital.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on