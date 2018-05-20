Man hospitalised after being thrown from motorbike on old Ardee road

A man was hospitalised after being thrown off the motorcycle he was riding on the old Ardee road yesterday evening.

As has been reported by LMFM news today, the incident happened at 5.10pm at Duffy’s Cross on Saturday.

According to the report, the man was thrown from the three wheeler motorcycle when it left the road.

The man was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he is being treated for serious injuries.