REPORT: Two car collision outside Dundalk

There are reports that there has been a two-car collision on the N53, just past Hackballscross, at Rassan junction, outside Dundalk this afternoon.

Emergency services, including fire service and ambulance, are currently at the scene. There has been no information on the occupants of the vehicles yet. It believed there were up to five people in the vehicles.

Drivers are asked to proceed with care in the area. It is understood the crash occurred in the middle of the road.

More as we get it.