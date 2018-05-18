Deaths in Dundalk - Friday May 18th, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Davison of Castlebellingham and Mulhuddart, Dublin

Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Elizabeth and his brother the late Ernest Jr., sadly missed by his partner Genie, children Jessica, Cian, Nicole, Callum and Annabella, sisters Ann Marie, Jalna, & Frances, brothers, Jason, Jerry & Noel, Genie’s parents Tina Haslam and Mick Greene, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Faussagh Ave., Cabra on Saturday, 19th May 2018, from 2pm. to 5pm. Removal on Monday to St. Ciaran’s Church, Hartstown arriving at 10.50am for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mulhuddart Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Lucy Hughes of Priorland Villas, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Sally, (Mount Avenue) her twin sister Patsy and her brothers Brendan and Peter. Deeply regretted by her nephew Peter, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery

May She Rest In Peace