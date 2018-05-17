Louth farmer rehomes herd of randy wild goats who terrorised Ennis residents

A Louth farmer has come to the rescue of Ennis residents who were being terrorised by a herd of 'randy' goats.

61-year-old farmer Sean Finnegan contacted Clare ISPCA officer Frankie Coote to say that he could take on the troublesome goats after he spotted them on the news recently.

The wild herd were transported to Mr Finnegan's farm on the Cooley Peninsula by Clare County Council on Wednesday.

Ennis locals had reached breaking point with the troublesome goats with Ennis Fine Gael Councillor, Mary Howard suggesting that the goats should be castrated “because they are procreating like there is no tomorrow”.

Before the move Clare ISPCA officer Frankie Coote said he was "besieged with calls from people looking to take the goats. I could have re-homed them in 200 homes with the amount of offers I received. There were calls from across the country" as the herd kept getting bigger and bigger.

He said: “They were moving closer to the town centre all the time. They were eating up shrubs while the kid goats were jumping up on cars. One woman put down €100 worth of shrubs but they were gone within a couple of days after the goats got at them. A lot of people were upset by them.”

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie, the Louth farmer who came to the rescue of Co. Clare residents said that the new herd were the first goats on his mountain lands since his last herd was culled during the foot and mouth crisis of 2011.

The Louth farmer also said that he lost his entire herd of 380 sheep during the health scare.

Ennis Councillor Mary Howard told BreakingNews.ie she hoped the transfer of the goats would go "someway towards restoring the population" of goats in the Cooley Peninsula.

The Louth farmer also said that he expected the goats would do a "great job in cutting back on the briars and gorse on the mountain".