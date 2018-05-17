Irish Water

Burst water main reported in Greenacres

Irish Water are reporting that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Greenacres, Dundalk and surrounding areas today.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works, which have an estimated completion time of 10pm.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU021610.