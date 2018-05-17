Louth man accused of hunting protected bird

A 25 year old man accused of hunting a protected bird is to have his case dealt with at district court level.

Judge John Coughlan was told at Dundalk District Court last Wednesday that the DPP has directed summary disposal, which means Jonathon Cleary of Simonstown, Togher will not be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

A previous sitting was told the defendant did not kill or injure the swan and his solicitor explained that the summons for an alleged offence on November first 2016, related to the alleged discharge of a gun.

The case was put back to the 18th of July.