Dundalk man threatened dog wardens

A 43 year old man who threatened two dog wardens when he went to retrieve his family’s seven year old dog after it was seized, had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court last week so he can pay each of them €200.

Charles McDonagh of Mullaharlin Park, Dundalk was prosecuted for two counts of threatening to damage property at Whiterath, Dromiskin on March seventh last year.

The Defence solicitor told the court that her client was upset at the time but had apologised soon after, and again that morning.

Judge John Coughlan put back the case so €400 could be raised but added "These gentlemen going about their duty should not be threatened”.