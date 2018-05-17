Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday May 17th, 2018

The death has occurred of May Burns (née Lynch) of Churchtown, Ardee

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. May will be sadly missed by her loving husband Larry, sons Eddie and Gerry, daughter Geraldine, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Yvonne, son-in-law Robbie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers Peter, Patsy, Tom and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, nieghbours and friends.

May will repose in her residence on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm and on Friday from 2pm to 6:30pm with removal on Friday to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare and Irish Motor Neurone Association.

The death has occurred of Darach Fanning of Rockmarshall, Dundalk

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital. 15th May 2018. Darach beloved husband of Mary (née Power) and devoted father of Ken and Kate. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, Ken’s partner Lee, Kate’s Partner Sam, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery. House private.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Maureen Smyth (née McMahon) of Mourneview, Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, loving mother of Brendan, Fergal and Declan and dear sister of Freda (McDermott) and the late Pat and Peggy. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, sister, grandchildren Conor, Cian, Amy, Claire, Kate and Leah, daughters-in-law Olivia, Paula and Margaret, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday and 12 noon to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

House private on Saturday, please