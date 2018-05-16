Dundalk mum "nearly had to be pulled off floor" after €62,000 Lotto win

A Dundalk mother has spoken of her shock as she claimed a Lotto prize of €61,933 for matching five numbers plus the bonus which she initially thought was just €7,500!

The thrilled Co. Louth mum spoke of how she checked her Lotto numbers and thought she had won a smaller amount.

She said: “I do my numbers based on birthdays of family members so at first glance I knew I had won something. I thought the prize was for about €7,500 which I was thrilled with. I called my sister to double check the prize for the five numbers plus bonus online. I nearly had to be pulled up off the floor when she told me it was for €41,933.”

The surprises didn’t end there for this lucky Louth lady who looked at the ticket the following day and saw, in the black panel, details of the National Lottery’s special May Getaway promotion which tops up prizes with a luxury holiday worth €20,000 for each winner who matches five numbers and the bonus ball in the month of May.

“I got straight on the phone to the sister and got her to check again online if this was this true. We both started screaming when she said it was. I refused to believe this until I called the National Lottery yesterday when they confirmed.

"It is just amazing. I might have been one number short of the jackpot but for me, this is like winning the Lotto. I am looking forward to sharing this with my family and it will go a very long way”, continued the woman, who was left teary-eyed when the cheque was put in front of her.

She bought her ticket at the Dunnes Stores at The Marshes Shopping centre in Dundalk. There were three winners of the match five and bonus prize from Saturday’s Lotto draw as well as a winner of the €8.5 million jackpot.

Another woman from Co. Cavan also claimed the same prize just an hour after our Louth winner. She bought her ticket in Baileborough Post Office in Co. Cavan.

Speaking on her win she said: “My husband was the one who noticed that we had won as he checks the tickets against the numbers published in the Sunday papers every week. It was a great feeling once I knew he wasn’t having me on. And to get the extra prize of €20,000 is a god send. We have a big extended family so we are going to help them out with our little slice of luck!”

For the rest of this month the National Lottery’s special May Getaway promotion will see all Lotto players who match five numbers have their prize topped up with a luxury holiday worth a sizzling €20,000. There have already been five won already worth a whopping €100,000.

For your chance to win on tonight’s draw play Lotto in-store, online or using the National Lottery app but 7:30pm this evening. Tonight’s Lotto jackpot is a guaranteed €2 million.