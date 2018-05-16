Gardai seize 185 cannabis plants from house at The Crescent, Dundalk

185 cannabis plants were seized by Gardaí from a house at the Crescent, Dundalk on the 11th of May.

Gardaí say the find is valued at a "couple of thousand euros".

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident yet.

Men carried crowbar and vice grips

Dundalk Gardaí stopped two males carrying a crowbar and vice grips on at 1am Clanbrassil Street on the 13th of May.

The men, who were aged 35 and 48, were interviewed by Gardaí and had the weapons confiscated.