Louth man took a chance and went to shop for mother

A man, who was prosecuted for a series of road traffic offences after an uninsured car which he bought to learn to drive with, was found running unattended, had taken a chance and gone to the local shop for his mother.

John McGuire (27) of Willville, Carlingford was summonsed for driving without insurance or a driving licence, being an unaccompanied learner driver and the non-display of L-plates at Monksland, Carlingford on June 13th last year.

The Defence solicitor said that his client had lost his job after buying the car and was unable to afford the costs involved.

He explained that the engine had been left running in order to charge the battery as the car had not been used for some time.

Judge John Coughlan imposed a €200 fine for driving without insurance but said he would not disqualify the accused.