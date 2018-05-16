LOUTH WEATHER: 'wall-to-wall sunshine' today

According to local weather expert Louth Weather, today is set be the pick of the bunch in terms of weather forecast for the week.

"Almost wall-to-wall sunshine across most of the country today. Fresh NE winds will ease off slowly as the day progresses and it will feel very pleasant later with temperatures up to 16°C.

However, after that the week begins to tail-off somewhat

"Thursday will not be as sunny, with some cloud through the morning. However I'm expecting this cloud to burn away by late morning with good sunshine developing for the afternoon and evening. Cooler than today at 14°C.

And the weekend is decidedly 'meh'.

"Friday looks quite cloudy but some sunshine will occur. Saturday will be a mix of cloud and sunny breaks.

"Sunday sees an Atlantic front approach from the west. However the high to our east will slow it down or possibly stop it's progress altogether."