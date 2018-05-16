PJ Carroll’s Building alive with the sound of Music Generation Louth

Music Generation Louth’s String Orchestra programme concluded last week with a wonderful afternoon showcase concert in the PJ Carroll Building at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

The performance featured all three ensembles, First Strings, Junior and Senior Strings along with some of the chamber groups that have emerged from the programme in recent years.

The exceptionally high standard of performance was in no small part due to the skills, dedication and leadership of local musician leaders Jayne Graham, Clare Sweeney and Helen McArdle.

Gemma Murray, Coordinator of Music Generation Louth said:

“Our Saturday strings programme provides an affordable, top quality training opportunity for young musicians to develop their skills, as orchestral string players.

“The initiative started in 2012 and since then has gone from strength to strength. It not only achieves amazing musical results but very importantly gives a strong social dimension to these young musicians’ musical study which otherwise would be missing.”

The programme is now on break until September with many of the senior strings players participating over the summer months in Nós Nua, Louth Youth Folk Orchestra. Nós Nua, a new initiative brought about through a partnership with Music Generation Louth and Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol, (Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann) are due to make their premiere performance at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda this coming August.

For further information and enquires regarding membership registration for 2018/2019, contact Gemma Murray, Coordinator, Music Generation Louth, LMETB, Chapel St Dundalk at 042 9364635 or musicgenerationlouth.ie