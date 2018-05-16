Louth gardai fire off funny Twitter quip after swooping on van driver

Gardai in Ardee stopped a van driver in the town for being on the phone while driving - and to their surprise, the driver also did not have tax or insurance.

However the gardai had the last laugh with their quick quip...



"Dundalk Roads Policing Unit stopped this driver on his phone in Ardee, Co Louth. Must have been trying to pay his tax and insurance over the phone because funny enough they were out!

"Van seized. FCPN to follow."