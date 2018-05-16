Bathing Waters

Louth beaches maintain 'Excellent' ratings from EPA

Environmental Protection Agency

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth beaches maintain 'Excellent' ratings from EPA

Louth beaches maintain 'Excellent' rating from EPA

According to the latest EPA (environmental Protection Agency) report on bathing water quality around Ireland, all of Louth's main beaches have returned an 'excellent' rating once again.

Clogherhead, Port Lurganboy, Seapoint and Shelling Hill/Templetown all came out of the report very favourable, with the EPA stating:

"Bathing waters in Co. Louth continue to be of a very high quality with few pollution sources having been identified."