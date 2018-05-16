Bathing Waters
Louth beaches maintain 'Excellent' ratings from EPA
Environmental Protection Agency
According to the latest EPA (environmental Protection Agency) report on bathing water quality around Ireland, all of Louth's main beaches have returned an 'excellent' rating once again.
Clogherhead, Port Lurganboy, Seapoint and Shelling Hill/Templetown all came out of the report very favourable, with the EPA stating:
"Bathing waters in Co. Louth continue to be of a very high quality with few pollution sources having been identified."
